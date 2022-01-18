Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 793,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

