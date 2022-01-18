Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $438.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.95 million and the lowest is $427.92 million. Atlas posted sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 465,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

