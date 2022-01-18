Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $104.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $106.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.13 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $423.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Busey stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 8,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.