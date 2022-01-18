Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,670. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

