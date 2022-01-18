Brokerages Expect LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LumiraDx.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $783,000.

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

