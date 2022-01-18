Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,524,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

