Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 157,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,470. The company has a market capitalization of $685.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

