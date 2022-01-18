Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Target Price at $8.72

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

