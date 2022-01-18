Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$105.43

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$98.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$105.79. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

