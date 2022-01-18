Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) PT at $35.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Omeros stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

