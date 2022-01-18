Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $94.40

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.
A number of research firms have commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE PAR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
