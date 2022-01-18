Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $94.40

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of research firms have commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE PAR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.