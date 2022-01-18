Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $4.40

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 53.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 377.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 216,215 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

