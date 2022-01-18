Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Price Target at $14.30

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNCFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

UNCFF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. UniCredit has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

