Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) PT at C$11.72

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.05. 612,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,236. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$835.00 million and a PE ratio of -24.82.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

