Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

ANF stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

