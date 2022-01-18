Brokers Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
