Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

