Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

