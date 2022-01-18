Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $49.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
