Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Brookline Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 5,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.