Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 516.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 2,161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 241,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

