Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

