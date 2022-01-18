Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

