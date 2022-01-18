Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day moving average is $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.