Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

