Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $438.18 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

