Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 34.2% in December

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. Bunge has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.