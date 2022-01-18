Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 39.4% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.0 days.

OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $$38.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.