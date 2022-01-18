BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 114,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,550. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

