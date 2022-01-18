BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 114,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,550. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

