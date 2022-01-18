C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 4,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

