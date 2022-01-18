CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171,771.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $171,771.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $58.32 or 0.00139767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 93,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

