Cactus, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. Cactus has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cactus by 67.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after buying an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

