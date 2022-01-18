CaixaPay Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.48 or 0.07464077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.38 or 0.99923192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067337 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007689 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.