Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report sales of $677.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.40 million and the lowest is $674.50 million. Caleres reported sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,830. Caleres has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

