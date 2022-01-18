California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 21,343 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $156,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $676,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

