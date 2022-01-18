California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of KLA worth $115,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

