California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CSX worth $151,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

CSX opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

