California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $158,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 29.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

