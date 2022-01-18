California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,294 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $167,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

