Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,541 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,136. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

