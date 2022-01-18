Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

