Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,566 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 32.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILT opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

