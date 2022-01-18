Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

