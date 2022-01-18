Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading 2% Higher

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. 18,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 16,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Greenridge Global assumed coverage on Can B in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company.

Get Can B alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Can B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.