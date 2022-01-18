Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGD. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

