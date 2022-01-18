Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.97.

TNEYF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

