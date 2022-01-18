Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) to Buy

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.75.

Shares of TSE FVI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.60. 605,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

