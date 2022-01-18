Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$155.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.42.

Several research analysts have commented on CNR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.27.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.