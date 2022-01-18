Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.34 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

