Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

CARA opened at $11.95 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $638.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

