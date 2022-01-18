Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $376,380.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cardlytics stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 408,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

